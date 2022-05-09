Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2022

Los Angeles FC will entertain Portland Timbers at the Banc of California Stadium in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

Los Angeles beat Orange County in the third round in April. Meanwhile, this will be the campaign opener for the visitors, who finished runners-up in the 2021 MLS Playoffs last season to earn a direct spot in the Round of 32.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the MLS 2022 regular season. LAFC have 23 points to sit atop the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Timbers have just a couple of wins in 11 games and will look to kick off their cup campaign on a positive note.

Los Angeles were held to a 2-2 draw by Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the league ,while Portland played out a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two west coast rivals have squared off 14 times across competitions. They have been closely matched, with Portland enjoying a narrow 5-4 lead in wins, while five games have ended in draws.

They have met twice in the US Open Cup, with both meetings coming in the quarterfinals, in the 2018 and 2019 editions. Both teams have one win apiece in the cup meetings.

Only one clash between the two teams have produced a goalless draw, so there should be goals in this one.

No team has scored more goals from set pieces in the MLS this season than Los Angeles (9), while Portland have scored just twice.

Los Angeles record more shots on target (17.1 a game) than any other team in the MLS.

Los Angeles are without a win against the Timbers since 2022. The last three home games for LAFC against the Timbers have produced two draws, while one game ended in a win for the Timbers.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

The two teams met at Tuesday's venue in the league in March in a game that ended 1-1. Since the draw, Los Angeles have picked up seven wins across competitions while Portland have just two wins in the same period.

Given the form of the two teams (LAFC are undefeated at home this season), Los Angeles should come out on top.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Portland Timbers.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: LAFC to score in the second half - Yes (Ten of their last 14 goals across competitions have come in the second half).

Tip 4: At least two goals in the second half - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

Edited by Bhargav