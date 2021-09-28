Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC lock horns with Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers are in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been excellent this year. The Timbers thrashed Real Salt Lake by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this year. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of a total of 12 games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for Portland Timbers. Los Angeles FC gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this week.

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-W-W

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-W-W

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Eduard Atuesta, Kwadwo Opoku, and Eddie Segura when they face Portland Timbers this week. Carlos Vela and Tristan Blackmon have also picked up knocks and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela, Eddie Segura, Eduard Atuesta, Tristan Blackmon, Pablo Sisniega

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Bill Tuiloma served his suspension last week and will be available for selection.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Jordan Harvey, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Jose Cifuentes, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Raheem Edwards, Danny Musovski, Brian Rodriguez

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The away side struggled against San Jose Earthquakes and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Portland Timbers thoroughly dismantled their opponents over the weekend and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this week. The Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 0-3 Portland Timbers

