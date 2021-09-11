Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Real Salt Lake in an important game on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Salt Lake are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not hit their stride this year. The away side edged FC Dallas to a 3-2 victory last week and will need a similar result from this game.

Los Angeles FC are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have also had their problems this year. The hosts thrashed Sporting Kansas City by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

With the help of #LAFC and the @AustenEverettFD, AEF Heroes Kalea & Noah Avery designed a unique t-shirt to raise awareness for #KickChildhoodCancer month.



Their design goes on sale this Sunday at LAFC HQ. Proceeds will benefit the Austen Everett Foundation. — LAFC (@LAFC) September 11, 2021

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against Real Salt Lake and have won eight out of ten matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed two victories against Los Angeles FC and will need to be at their best on Monday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Los Angeles FC. Real Salt Lake were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-L-L

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-W-W

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura when they face Real Salt Lake this weekend. Carlos Vela has also picked up a knock and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela, Eddie Segura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake need to win this game

Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this game. Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez and Bobby Wood are still injured and will also be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath, Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aaron Herrera

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Tristan Blackmon, Jesus Murillo, Sebastien Ibeagha; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Raheem Edwards, Danny Musovski, Diego Rossi

Thank you for representing every #RSL supporter, player & staff member this week in LA with humility, class & respect. You made the entire organization & state proud. #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/nWnHmIrKM1 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 26, 2021

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Toni Datkovic; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The home side has managed to overcome its slump and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Salt Lake have impressive players in their ranks but will need to be at their best to win this match. Both teams are evenly matched and are likely to share the spoils on Monday.

Also Read

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-2 Real Salt Lake

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi