Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Los Angeles FC will entertain Real Salt Lake at the Banc of America Stadium in their upcoming MLS fixture on Sunday.

The home team have taken their foot off the gas since securing a playoff berth and have lost three games in a row, scoring one goal apiece in each of those losses. Cristian Arango equalized against Houston Dynamo last time around in the 19th minute but Griffin Dorsey scored late in the second half to give Houston a decisive lead.

Real Salt Lake are undefeated in their last four league games. They recorded a crucial 3-0 win over Minnesota United at home last time around. They are locked in a close race for the playoffs with at least four other teams.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 12 times across all competitions, with all the meetings producing conclusive results. The hosts have been the better side in these games, leading 10-2 in wins against their eastern rivals.

Los Angeles are on a five-game winning streak against the visitors and emerged as 4-1 winners when the two sides met in league action last month.

Los Angeles FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Real Salt Lake form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Los Angeles FC

With Ille Sanchez returning to the fold last time around, Giorgio Chiellini and Julian Gaines are the only two absentees for the Western Conference leaders.

Injured: Julian Gaines, Giorgio Chiellini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Salt Lake

Danny Musovski, Bobby Wood, and Damir Kreilach are confirmed absentees for the game with injuries, while Braian Ojeda is awaiting visa clearance and is available for the game.

Justen Glad and Jasper Loffelsend are suspended on account of their accumulation of yellow cards and will play no part in the game.

Injured: Danny Musovski, Bobby Wood, Damir Kreilach

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Justen Glad, Jasper Loffelsend

Unavailable: None

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XIs

Los Angeles (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Franco Escobar, Jesus Murillo, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Ilie, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango, Gareth Bale

Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Zac MacMath; Aaron Herrera, Johan Kappelhof, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody; Maikel Chang, Scott Caldwell, Rubio Rubin, Justin Meram; Sergio Córdova, Jefferson Savarino

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Though LAFC have struggled in their recent games, they have an impressive record against Real Salt Lake and have suffered just one defeat at home. Their losses in their last three games have all come away from home and they should be able to return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Real Salt Lake

