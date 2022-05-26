Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 28 May 2022

Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes will both look to bounce back from their US Open Cup heartbreaks as they lock horns on Saturday.

Despite being on top of the MLS Western Conference standings with 26 points from 13 matches, Los Angeles FC have not been in great form of late. They have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions heading into the game against San Jose Earthquakes.

LAFC have struggled massively against the Earthquakes in recent times as well, losing four of their last five meetings. Steve Cherundolo's men were also knocked out of the US Open Cup on Wednesday by cross-city rivals Los Angeles Galaxy.

Kevin Cabral, Javier Hernandez and Dejan Joveljic scored a goal apiece for LA Galaxy in the second half before Ryan Hollingshead got a consolation goal for LAFC, five minutes from time.

Prior to that, LAFC had rebounded from a loss against Austin FC by beating Columbus Crew last weekend. Carlos Vela and Jose Cifuentes got on the scoresheet for them as they extended the lead at the top of the table to two points.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last four MLS matches. They registered wins against Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers and held Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City to draws.

But that's nearly as good as their season has gotten. They are languishing at 11th in the MLS Western Conference table and were also knocked out of the US Open Cup in the Round of 16 by Sacramento Republic on Wednesday.

San Jose Earthquakes are in need of a big win to boost their campaign and the morale of their players. LAFC are the team to beat in the MLS this term and as such, this one promises to be a thrilling contest between two sides that have enjoyed contrasting fortunes this season.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last four MLS matches. LAFC have lost three of their last four MLS matches.

San Jose Earthquakes have emerged victorious in four out of the last five meetings between the two sides.

San Jose Earthquakes have the worst defensive record in the MLS this term, shipping in 29 goals in 13 matches. That's four more goals than Toronto FC and Sporting Kansas City, who have the joint-second worst defensive record this season.

Los Angeles FC have the second best attacking record in the MLS this term having scored 26 goals in 13 matches.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Despite their recent record, Los Angeles FC go into this game as the favorites. They also have home advantage and quite a few in-form stars who will be charged up to get the job done.

Although San Jose Earthquakes have gained some momentum over recent weeks, their leaky defence is going to find it difficult to deal with the freescoring LAFC.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

TIp 3: Both teams to score - Yes

