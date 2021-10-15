Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this month and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in tenth place in the league table at the moment and have also been poor this season. The Earthquakes suffered a 3-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous league game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over San Jose Earthquakes and have won six out of 10 matches played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed four victories against Los Angeles FC and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-0 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. Los Angeles FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-W-L

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Carlos Vela, Kwadwo Opoku, Tristan Blackmon, and Eddie Segura this weekend. Eduard Atuesta and Erik Duenas have also picked up knocks and might be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura, Tristan Blackmon, Carlos Vela, Pablo Sisniega, Alvaro Quezada, Julian Gaines

Doubtful: Erik Duenas, Eduard Atuesta

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Shea Salinas and Siad Haji are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature against Los Angeles FC this weekend. Jeremy Ebobisse is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Jeremy Ebobisse

Doubtful: Shea Salinas, Siad Haji

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo, Bryce Duke, Raheem Edwards; Brian Rodriguez, Cristian Arango

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Marcinkowski; Marcos Lopez, Tanner Beason, Judson, Paul Marie; Jack Skahan, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Javier Lopez, Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The hosts are winless in their last four games and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes' impressive run of form came to an end against Vancouver Whitecaps earlier this month. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

