Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side at the Banc of California Stadium on Friday.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Sounders edged Colorado Rapids to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The away side eased past Sporting Kansas City by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC are on even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams.

Seattle Sounders have managed only one point from their last five visits to the Banc of California Stadium and suffered a 3-0 defeat at the venue last October.

Los Angeles FC are in impressive form at the moment and have won three consecutive victories in the MLS, with seven victories in their last nine league games.

Seattle Sounders have lost their last two matches on the road by identical 1-0 scorelines and will need to step up in this match.

Cristian Arango found the back of the net for Los Angeles FC in the 19th different game since August last year - the most for any player in the MLS during this period.

Nicolas Lodeiro has scored all 17 of his regular-season penalties in the MLS - the most for any player in the competition's history.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Los Angeles FC have enjoyed an impressive season so far and will be intent on winning silverware this season. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and will look to sustain their impressive run in the MLS.

Seattle Sounders have improved over the past month but will need to work on their form away from home. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes

