Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Seattle Sounders take on Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Sounders suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders and have won six out of 12 matches played between the two teams. Seattle Sounders have managed five victories against Los Angeles FC and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Seattle Sounders. Los Angeles FC struggled on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-D-L

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-L-W-W

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura this weekend. Eduard Atuesta and Carlos Vela have also picked up knocks and might be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura

Doubtful: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Jordan Morris has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Jordan Morris

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo, Bryce Duke, Raheem Edwards; Brian Rodriguez, Cristian Arango

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The away side managed to end its winless streak last week and will need to work hard on Wednesday.

Seattle Sounders have endured a minor slump this month and will be intent on proving a point in this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Seattle Sounders

