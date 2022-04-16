Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

Fresh off the back of suffering their first MLS defeat of the season, Los Angeles FC will welcome Sporting Kansas City to the Banc of California Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game on a two-match losing streak and will seek to arrest this slump in form.

Los Angeles were handed their first loss of the season last Sunday when they were narrowly beaten 2-1 at LA Galaxy. Before that, the Black and Gold picked up an impressive four wins and one draw from their opening five games.

Nevertheless, Los Angeles remain atop the Western Conference standings after picking up 13 points from six outings.

Meanwhile, Kansas continue to struggle for form as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Nashville SC last time out. They head into Sunday’s game on a two-match losing streak, while they have also lost four of their last five outings.

With six points from as many games, Kansas are 12th in the conference standings.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Head to Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams. Kansas have won one of their last four meetings with Los Angeles.

Los Angeles have picked up three wins in this period, including a 4-0 victory when the two teams recently met in September 2021.

Kansas are on a two-game losing streak and have lost four of their last five outings.

Los Angeles head into the weekend with only one loss in their last six games this season, picking up four wins and one draw.

Their fine start to the season is attributable to their impressive attack; they boast the division’s best record with 14 goals so far.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Los Angeles will look to return to winning ways after their narrow defeat to LA Galaxy in their last outing. They face a floundering Kansas side that have lost four of their last five games. Los Angeles should win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-3 Sporting Kansas City.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings since 2018).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in each of the last six meetings between the two teams).

