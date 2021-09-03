Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Sporting Kansas City at the Banc of California Stadium on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Colorado Rapids last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are currently in 11th place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The home side played out a 3-3 draw in the El Trafico Derby last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have a good record against Los Angeles FC and have won four out of six matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed four victories against Sporting Kansas City and will have to step up on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-1 victory for Sporting Kansas City. Los Angeles FC were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-L-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-W-D

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Los Angeles FC need to win this game

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura when they face Vancouver Whitecaps this week. Diego Palacios, Kim Moon-Hwan, Jose Cifuentes, and Brian Rodriguez are on international duty and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura

Doubtful: Carlos Vela

Suspended: Diego Palacios, Kim Moon-Hwan, Jose Cifuentes, Brian Rodriguez

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Daniel Salloi and Gadi Kinda are with their national teams and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez, Daniel Salloi, Gadi Kinda

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Tristan Blackmon, Jesus Murillo, Sebastien Ibeagha; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Raheem Edwards, Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially win the league this year.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-3 Sporting Kansas City

