Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting tips | 20th March 2022

Los Angeles FC will host Vancouver Whitecaps at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday in an MLS Western Conference clash.

In this clash between two teams at opposite ends of the table, Los Angeles should have the upper hand as they look to stay atop the Western Conference standings. After a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers, they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Inter Miami last week.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, are without a win in three league outings. They have scored just once in the league so far, in their 2-1 loss at Houston Dynamo.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams has locked horns nine times so far. Their head-to-head record is even with three wins for each team and three other outings ending in draws.

The visiting side are without a win in their trips to Sunday's venue but earned a point in their last two games against the hosts.

Los Angeles have scored in 27 consecutive home games dating back to August 2020 when they lost 2-0 to local rivals LA Galaxy. This is the longest active streak in the competition.

The visiting side have recorded the fewest shots on target in the league this season (3).

Alongside San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, Los Angeles have been flagged offside just once this season. (All three clubs belong to the state of California).

LAFC have scored six goals and conceded one goal in three games, while the Whitecaps have scored one goal and conceded six.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw in their previous league outing at home against Portland Timbers and are expected to find the back of the net here. Two of their three wins against the Canadian rivals have come at home, scoring six goals in both of those games.

The visitors scored their first goal of the season in their previous outing and are yet to hit their stride. Taking into consideration the form of both teams, a win for the Western Conference leaders seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-0 Vancouver Whitecaps.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards (LAFC have ten yellow cards in three games, while the Whitecaps have picked up six yellow cards).

