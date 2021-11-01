Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Los Angeles FC on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The home side stunned Seattle Sounders with a 3-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Whitecaps edged Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of eight matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in August this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps. Los Angeles FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-W-D

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-W-L

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura this week. Eduard Atuesta has also picked up a knock and might not be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura

Doubtful: Eduard Atuesta

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Cristian Gutierrez and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jake Nerwinski has recovered from his knock and will be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Cristian Gutierrez, Caio Alexandre, Erik Godoy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo, Bryce Duke, Raheem Edwards; Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Janio Bikel; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps are on a four-game unbeaten streak at the moment and will be intent on extending their run in the MLS. The Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day and will be brimming with confidence this week.

Los Angeles FC were brilliant against Seattle Sounders and will need a similar performance to get the better of their opponents on Tuesday. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

