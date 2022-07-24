Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as they take on Atlanta United take on an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy outfit in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Orlando City last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a flawless record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won all the three matches played between the two teams.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost their first three matches against Atlanta United by a 9-0 margin and have never failed to score in four consecutive matches against a single opponent in the MLS.

Los Angeles Galaxy have suffered defeat in three matches on the trot for the first time since September 2021.

Atlanta United have managed only two points from their last seven matches away from home and have conceded at least six goals in each of their last six such games.

Dejan Joveljic has found the back of the net in five consecutive home games for Los Angeles Galaxy and has scored seven goals in the MLS during this period.

Juanjo Purata's free-kick for Atlanta United last week was their first goal from a set-piece situation since April this year.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have not been at their best this month. The Western Conference giants are not at their best at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Atlanta United have been in poor form away from home and have a mountain to climb this weekend. Los Angeles Galaxy are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Atlanta United

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far