Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with an impressive CF Montreal side at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Canadian outfit edged Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat against Minnesota United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive record against CF Montreal and have won four of the eight games played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's one victory.

After recording only one victory in their first five games against CF Montreal, Los Angeles Galaxy have won their last three matches against the away side.

Los Angeles Galaxy found themselves down by a 3-0 scoreline against Minnesota United - it is the second time in the last five home games that the hosts have suffered a three-goal deficit at half-time.

CF Montreal's 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders represented their fourth away win of the season, equalling the club record for most away wins in a season.

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Dejan Joveljic scored a goal off the bench for the third straight MLS game against Minnesota United, with each of these goals coming as a substitute.

Kei Kamara assisted both of CF Montreal's goals against Seattle Sounders last week - his first multi-assist game since 2015 and is fifth overall in the MLS.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Montreal Prediction

CF Montreal have enjoyed an exceptional campaign so far and will look to win silverware this season. The Canadian giants have assembled an impressive squad and have a point to prove this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy are yet to hit their stride in the MLS and will need to make amends ahead of this match. Montreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 CF Montreal

Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mason Toye to score - Yes

