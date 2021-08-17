Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Colorado Rapids take on Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment. The home side edged Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Colorado Rapids have also exceeded expectations so far and are currently in fourth place in the league table. The Rapids eased past Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 29 out of 64 matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed 24 victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and can trouble their opponents on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Colorado Rapids. Los Angeles Galaxy were poor on the day and will need to make a statement this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-W-L

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-L-W

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Ethan Zubak is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Javier Hernandez has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Ethan Zubak

Doubtful: Javier Hernandez

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is currently injured and will be unable to feature against Houston Dynamo this weekend. Kellyn Acosta and Jonathan Lewis are back from the Gold Cup and could play a part in this match.

Injured: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Derrick Williams, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Kevin Cabral

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Collen Warner, Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Cole Bassett

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force in the MLS this season and will want to step up in this match. The lies of Sebastian Lletget and Samuel Grandsir can pack a punch on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day but will face a stern test against an in-form side. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi