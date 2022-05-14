Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

Los Angeles Galaxy will host Dallas at the StubHub Center in an MLS Western Conference game on Saturday.

Both teams are tied witj 19 points in the standings, with the hosts in third place, thanks to six wins, while the visitors have five.

Galaxy secured a 1-0 win against second-placed Austin last week. They continued their winning ways in the US Open Cup on Thursday, beating California United Strikers 3-2.

Dallas are unbeaten in the MLS since March but lost 4-2 after extra time in the US Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday against Sporting KC.

FC Dallas :) @FCDallas



@WinStarWorld | #DTID "Much like Dallas, LAG's early success this year is based on their steely defense that has conceded just seven goals in 10 games— tied with FC Dallas for the best defensive record in MLS." "Much like Dallas, LAG's early success this year is based on their steely defense that has conceded just seven goals in 10 games— tied with FC Dallas for the best defensive record in MLS."@WinStarWorld | #DTID

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two charter clubs have squared off 88 times across competitions since 1996. Los Angeles have been the better team in this fixture with 41 wins, while Dallas have come out on top 34 times. The spoils have been shared 13 times, including the last time they met in the MLS last season.

Just three games in this fixture have ended in goalless draws, so a few goals are expected here.

The two teams boast the best defensive record in the league at the moment, conceding just seven goals in ten games thus far.

Dallas have drawn five of their last six away games in the MLS, while LA have lost just one of their four at home this term.

The Galaxy have scored at least two goals in their last four home games against Dallas across competitions.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas Prediction

LA Galaxy have secured two wins in their last two home games against Dallas and will be confident of a positive outcome here. The hosts' last four games have been low-scoring affairs, with the Galaxy scoring twice and conceding just once.

Dallas, meanwhile, have scored two goals apiece in each of their last four MLS games. They have outscored Los Angeles 16-11 in the league this season, and their odds of finding the back of the net here look good.

LA Galaxy @LAGalaxy Setting the tone today for what's to come tomorrow Setting the tone today for what's to come tomorrow 👊 https://t.co/paWwmVCkFU

Dallas are without a win on their trips to Los Angeles since 2018. That should continue, as a low-scoring draw seems to be the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Dallas.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Dallas to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

Tip 5: Jesus Ferreira to score anytime - Yes.

Edited by Bhargav