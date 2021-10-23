Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy take on Dallas in their upcoming MLS Western Conference fixture at the Dignity Health Tennis Center on Saturday.

The hosts are in contention for a playoff spot and are currently placed fifth in the league standings. They recorded their second win in a row as they overcame the Houston Dynamo in their previous outing.

The game ended in a 3-0 win for the hosts, in which they managed to keep their first clean sheet in the MLS since August.

Dallas are winless in their last eight games and suffered a 3-2 loss at home to LAFC on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas Head-to-Head

The two charter clubs have squared off 87 times across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the fixture at the moment with 41 wins, though Dallas are not far behind with 34 victories. The spoils have been shared 12 times between the two sides in this fixture.

The last eight encounters between the two sides have produced decisive results, with six wins for the visitors and just two for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

They last squared off in July at the Toyota Stadium, with Ricardo Pepi's hat-trick helping Dallas secure a massive 4-0 win.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide (MLS 2021): W-W-D-L-L

Dallas form guide (MLS 2021): L-D-L-L-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernández returned to the squad in the game against Houston on Wednesday and that leaves Jalen Neal and Jorge Villafana as the only injury concerns for the home side.

Injured: Jalen Neal

Doubtful: Jorge Villafana

Suspended: None

Dallas

Nicky Hernandez, Beni Redzic and John Nelson are ruled out with injuries for this game but there are no new injury concerns for the hosts to worry about here.

Injured: John Nelson, Nicky Hernandez, Beni Redzic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Oniel Fisher, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Phelipe Megiolaro; Ryan Hollingshead, Jose Martinez, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania; Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira, Jader Obrian; Ricardo Pepi

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Dallas Prediction

On paper, there's not much to separate the two sides. Los Angeles Galaxy have conceded 46 goals while Dallas have let in 50. LA Galaxy have scored 44 times while Dallas have found the back of the net 41 times.

Also Read

The hosts have found some form in their recent fixtures and we expect the momentum to continue here with a win, though the chances of a clean sheet are slim.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Dallas

Edited by Peter P