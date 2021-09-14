Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy are back in action with another MLS fixture this week as they take on Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will need to win this game.

Houston Dynamo are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Texas-based outfit eased past Austin last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been impressive in recent weeks. The home side held Colorado Rapids to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won 14 out of 35 matches played between the two sides. Houston Dynamo have managed 12 victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and can trouble their opponents on Wednesday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-L-W

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-D-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Ethan Zubak has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Javier Hernandez has also made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Javier Hernandez

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Marko Maric and Corey Baird are struggling with their fitness at the moment and are unlikely to feature in this match. Houston Dynamo will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: Marko Maric, Corey Baird

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Kevin Cabral, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Dejan Joveljic

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force in the MLS this season and will want to step up in this match. The likes of Sebastian Lletget and Kevin Cabral can pack a punch on their day and will want to make their mark this week.

Houston Dynamo have largely struggled this season but did pull off an impressive result over the weekend. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 Houston Dynamo

