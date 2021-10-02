Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS features another edition of the El Trafico Derby this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Portland Timbers last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Salt Salt in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

LAFC @LAFC

✊ Becoming a leader

🕺 World-class celebrations



Get to know @Chichoarango

✊ Becoming a leader

🕺 World-class celebrations



Get to know @Chichoarango ✌️😜 https://t.co/XXMfv4JGce

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Los Angeles FC and have won five out of 12 matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed three victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a 3-3 draw. Both teams committed several errors on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-D-D

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-W-W

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernandez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Derrick Williams is yet to complete his recovery, however, and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Derrick Williams

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Carlos Vela, Kwadwo Opoku, Tristan Blackmon, and Eddie Segura when they face Los Angeles Galaxy this week. Eduard Atuesta and Brian Rodriguez have also picked up knocks and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura, Tristan Blackmon, Carlos Vela

Doubtful: Eduard Atuesta, Brian Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Jose Cifuentes, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Raheem Edwards, Danny Musovski, Cristian Arango

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The away side has lost three games on the trot and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy are also winless in their last eight matches and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-2 Los Angeles FC

