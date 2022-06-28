Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th June | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Minnesota United take on an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this year. The hosts suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Sacramento Republic in the US Open Cup and will need to bounce back this week.

Minnesota United are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive record against Minnesota United and have won six of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's one victory.

Los Angeles Galaxy's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers last week represented their third draw in nine games, with the other six producing three victories and three defeats.

Minnesota United are in poor form at the moment and have suffered three losses on the trot, taking their tally to six defeats in the last eight matches.

Dejan Joveljic came off the bench to spare Los Angeles Galaxy's blushes last week and is only the second player for the team to score in consecutive games as a substitute since 2009.

Minnesota United conceded two goals in the last five minutes of the game against Inter Miami - this is the third time the team has squandered a lead after the 85th minute this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have largely lived up to expectations so far this year but will be hurting from their poor US Open Cup performance. The hosts have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to make an impression this week.

Minnesota United have endured a dismal season by their standards and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Minnesota United

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Minnesota United FC @MNUFC Banger Alert



Bryan Espadero from our U15 Academy team with a banger in the MLS Next Best of U16 game last night. Banger AlertBryan Espadero from our U15 Academy team with a banger in the MLS Next Best of U16 game last night. ⚠️ Banger Alert ⚠️Bryan Espadero from our U15 Academy team with a banger in the MLS Next Best of U16 game last night. https://t.co/7dZ5EfD0H1

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far