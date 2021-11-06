Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy have set themselves up for a dramatic finale of the MLS 2021 regular season as they host Minnesota United at Dignity Health Tennis Center on Sunday in a must-win game.

The hosts' chances of making it into the playoffs rest completely on the outcome of the game and a win will guarantee them a spot. If they drop points here, they will have to hold their breath for the outcome of other games.

For Minnesota United, a draw would be enough to see them through to the playoffs.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off nine times in the MLS so far. The hosts have been the better side in the fixture and lead 6-1 in wins, with two games ending in stalemates.

This will be the third meeting between the two clubs, with the home side recording a 1-0 win in August. Minnesota United returned the favor with a resounding 3-0 win in September. Both games were played at Allianz Field.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide (MLS): D-L-D-W-W

Minnesota United for guide (MLS): W-L-D-W-W

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy

Jorge Villafana is the only injury concern for the home side ahead of the crucial game and Javier Hernandez is expected to lead the lineup once again.

Injured: Jorge Villafana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

Justin McMaster remains sidelined with a thigh injury and is the only injury concern for The Loons.

Minnesota United FC @MNUFC



Storylines |



Read » We have a good chance to become just the third team since 1999 to start the season with four losses and still make the playoffs.Storylines | #LAvMIN Read » utd.mn/3o2nRjP We have a good chance to become just the third team since 1999 to start the season with four losses and still make the playoffs.Storylines | #LAvMINRead » utd.mn/3o2nRjP https://t.co/qn0ZRGhIb4

Injured: Justin McMaster

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Niko Hamalainen, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso; Robin Lod

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United recorded a home win last time around but have poor away form, winning just three games in the 2021 regular season. The Los Angeles Galaxy have eight wins at Sunday's venue and home advantage could just do the trick for them here.

We predict the game to be a closely contested one, which should end in a narrow win for the home side.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Minnesota United

Edited by Peter P