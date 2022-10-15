Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Nashville SC in an important playoff clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts defeated Houston Dynamo by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, finished in fifth place in the league table this season and have punched above their weight so far. The away side edged Los Angeles FC to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Nashville SC and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

The two matches between these two teams have witnessed only three goals, with Riqui Puig, Dejan Joveljic and Nashville's Hany Mukhtar finding the back of the net.

This game is Los Angeles Galaxy's first playoff at home since 2016 - the longest they have waited for such a fixture in the MLS.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost only one of their last 11 games in the MLS and won three of their last four games in the regular season to secure their place in the playoffs.

Nashville SC have reached the playoffs in each of their first three years in the MLS and have managed to advance to the conference semi-finals each time.

Javier Hernandez has scored 11 goals in the MLS since the start of August - the highest alongside Brenner, Hany Mukhtar, and Daniel Gazdag.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have pulled off an exceptional comeback this season and have stormed their way into the playoffs. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Dejan Joveljic have stepped up in recent weeks and can be lethal on their day.

Nashville SC have found match-winners of their own this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Los Angeles Galaxy are in better form, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Nashville SC

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Javier Hernandez to score - Yes

