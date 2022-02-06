Los Angeles Galaxy vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

Los Angeles Galaxy are back in action with another pre-season fixture this weekend as they take on New England Revolution on Saturday. Both teams have impressive squads at their disposal and will look to win this game.

New England Revolution secured the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference standings last season but fell short of winning the cup. The Revs have grown in stature over the past year and will look to go a step further this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, finished in eighth place in the Western Conference table and have not been at their best in recent months. The hosts edged Toronto FC to a 5-4 victory last week and will look to better their performance this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over New England Revolution and have won eight out of 17 matches played between the two teams. New England Revolution have managed six victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for New England Revolution. Los Angeles Galaxy were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: W-D-D-L-D

New England Revolution form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New England Revolution Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy have a point to prove

Los Angeles Galaxy

Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos have parted ways with the club and will not feature in their pre-season. Farai Mutatu and Javier Hernandez scored against Toronto FC and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution have a good squad

New England Revolution

New England Revolution have a fully-fit pre-season squad and will look to prepare for a new MLS campaign. Matt Turner has returned from international duty but might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonathan Bond; Nick DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo, Jorge Villafana; Marky Delgado, Efrain Alvarez, Victor Vazquez; Samuel Grandsir, Kevin Cabral, Javier Hernandez

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Knighton; Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez, DeJuan Jones, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Carles Gil; Tommy McNamara, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have become a potent force over the past year and have built an excellent squad. The likes of Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy stuttered through their transition last year but are in better shape going into the new season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-2 New England Revolution

