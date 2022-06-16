Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in a Western Conference encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The home side thrashed Austin FC by a 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over Portland Timbers and have won 14 of the 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Timbers' 13 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy are on a three-match winning streak against Portland Timbers - they last achieve a similar streak against the same opponent in 2012.

Los Angeles Galaxy have endured a slump in recent years - this season represents the sixth consecutive season in which the side has suffered at least five defeats from its first 14 games.

Portland Timbers have struggled this season and have suffered their worst start in MLS history with only 15 points from their 15 games so far.

Dejan Joveljic became the first player in Los Angeles Galaxy's history to register four goal contributions as a substitute in a single game against Austin FC last month.

Portland Timbers have received four red cards in the MLS so far - the joint-most for any club in the competition this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have shown flashes of their potential this season but have been plagued by inconsistency so far. The hosts have several impressive players at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

Portland Timbers have endured a dismal season so far and have plenty of work ahead of this fixture. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Portland Timbers

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Javier Hernandez to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far