Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Portland Timbers on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers are in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The Timbers edged Inter Miami to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with local rivals Los Angeles FC earlier this month and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 13 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles Galaxy have managed 12 victories against the Timbers and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. Portland Timbers were poor on the day and will want to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-L-D

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-W-D

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernandez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Derrick Williams and Jorge Villafana are yet to complete their recoveries, however, and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Derrick Williams, Jorge Villafana

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Sebastian Blanco is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: Sebastian Blanco

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Oniel Fisher, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Marvin Loria; Felipe Mora

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy are winless in their last nine games and will need to overcome their slump this weekend. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Portland Timbers have been impressive in the MLS and are on a four-match winning streak at the moment. The Timbers are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-3 Portland Timbers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi