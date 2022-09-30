Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

Los Angeles Galaxy will welcome Real Salt Lake to Dignity Health Sports Park in a crucial MLS Western Conference game on Saturday.

A win would help secure a playoff berth for the home team, who are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Real Salt Lake are in eighth place, trailing the LA Galaxy by three points. With just two games left to play, they need to secure a win here to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This will be the final home game of the regular season for the Galaxy and they will be looking to extend their undefeated streak at home to six games. They are well poised to do so, having made it two wins in a row, including a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes last Sunday.

Real Salt Lake have seen a drop in form at a crucial stage in their playoff run as they are winless in their last four games, losing three in that period. Brenner's brace helped FC Cincinnati inflict a 2-1 loss on them last time around.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 54 times across all competitions. These games have been closely contested by them, with the hosts enjoying a 23-20 lead in wins while 11 games have ended in draws.

Real Salt Lake have recorded back-to-back wins over the Galaxy but both of those meetings took place at the Rio Tinto Stadium. They have lost four games in a row at Saturday's venue with their last win at the stadium coming in 2017.

LA Galaxy have scored at least two goals in their last eight home games in MLS and are undefeated in their last five home games as well.

The home team have the second-best attacking record in the Western Conference (54 goals) as Austin and Los Angeles FC both have 64 goals. On the flip side, Real Salt Lake have the second-worst attacking record in the Western Conference with 39 goals to their name.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

LA Galaxy have regained their form in their recent games and have scored seven goals in their last two games, which have ended in wins. They have also been the better side at home against Claret and Cobalt, and that is also expected to come into play here.

Real Salt Lake have failed to score in three of their last four games and this might be their undoing in their trip to Los Angeles. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Chicharito to score any time - Yes

