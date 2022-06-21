Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2022

Los Angeles Galaxy host the Sacramento Republic at the Dignity Health Sports Park in the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

The home team made it to the last eight thanks to a 3-1 win over arch-rivals Los Angeles FC last month. The Sacramento Republic also overcame California-based rivals San Jose Earthquakes with a comfortable 2-0 win.

LA Galaxy resumed their MLS campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers on Sunday and will be looking to return to winning ways in the game.

The Sacramento Republic have made it three wins in a row in the USL Championship, including a 2-0 win against the LA Galaxy II side on Sunday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Californian rivals have met just once across all competitions, with that meeting coming in the round of 16 fixtures of the 2017 edition of the US Open Cup. LA Galaxy emerged as the victors with goals from Ariel Lassiter and Bradford Jamieson IV helping them to a 2-0 win.

The Sacramento Republic have managed to keep clean sheets in three of the four games in the competition thus far and have conceded just one goal.

LA Galaxy, on the other hand, have been able to manage just one shutout in three games in the competition.

LA Galaxy have scored in all but two of their games at home across all competitions while Sacramento have also scored in all but two of their away games this term, so the odds of a high-scoring game here look good.

The Galaxy are two-time champions in the competition and will be looking to make it to the final for the first time since 2006, when they finished as the runners-up.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic FC Prediction

LA Galaxy have the second-best defensive record in the MLS Western Conference, conceding 16 goals in 15 games. They have conceded three goals in the competition thus far and will be looking to improve upon their defensive record against the second division side.

Sacramento have three clean sheets in a row but might struggle to keep the likes of Javier Hernández and Dejan Joveljić in check. We are backing the home team to come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 Sacramento Republic FC

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: LA Galaxy to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 5: Dejan Joveljić to score anytime - Yes.

