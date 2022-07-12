Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have endured a difficult season. The Earthquakes held Toronto FC to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The home side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Los Angeles FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 27 of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 24 victories.

After winning only five of their first 30 away matches against Los Angeles Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes have secured victory on five of their last seven visits to the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Los Angeles Galaxy's 3-2 defeat against their local rivals last week represented the fifth time they have conceded three goals in a game this season - they have lost all these matches.

San Jose Earthquakes scored a goal in the 90th minute to salvage only their third away point last week. They are one of three teams that are yet to secure an away victory this season.

Rayan Raveloson is in excellent form for Los Angeles Galay and has bagged three goals and one assist in his last three matches in the MLS.

Jeremy Ebobisse has an exceptional record against Los Angeles Galaxy and has scored seven goals in seven MLS starts against the home side.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been in impressive form this season but will be hurting after their derby defeat last week. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have endured an abysmal season but have troubled the hosts in the past. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

