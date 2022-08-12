Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this year. The Whitecaps edged Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 14 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Whitecaps' 10 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy won their first seven MLS games against Vancouver Whitecaps at home but have managed only one home victory against the Whitecaps since 2019.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost six of their last eight matches in the MLS, with their two victories during this period coming against Eastern Conference sides.

Vancouver Whitecaps scored in the 88th and 92nd minutes to win their match against Houston Dynamo - this is the first-ever instance of the Whitecaps winning a game after trailing in the 88th minute.

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic has scored all nine of his MLS goals this season at home and has found the back of the net in each of his last six home matches.

Vancouver Whitecaps have collected an MLS-high 13 points from goals scored after the 80th minute so far this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy are in the midst of a disconcerting slump at the moment and will need to revive their fortunes in the MLS. The hosts have completed the signing of Riqui Puig and the former Barcelona man could make his MLS debut this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day and have been impressive at this venue in the past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes

