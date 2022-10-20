Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2022

Los Angeles FC host LA Galaxy at the Banc of California Stadium in an enticing derby in the semi-finals of the MLS Cup on Wednesday.

LAFC secured a place at this stage after winning the Western Conference in the regular season, which ended with 21 wins and 67 points from 34 games.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, the Black and Gold revived themselves this year after adding several new faces to the squad, including Gareth Bale.

Their aim now is to claim their first-ever MLS Cup trophy, but standing in their way is a fierce rival in Galaxy, who also had a fairly good regular season.

Greg Vanney's side came fourth with 14 wins and 50 points and booked their place in the playoffs following a 1-0 defeat of Nashville on the last day.

Julian Araujo struck the lone goal in the 60th minute of the game which was enough for the home side to win.

Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 16 clashes, LA Galaxy have won seven times over LAFC, while losing only four games.

In the 2022 calendar year, the sides have played thrice already with Galaxy winning twice and losing once.

Galaxy won their first two encounters this year by 2-1 and 3-1, before LAFC gained a measure of revenge with a 3-2 victory at home in June.

Galaxy are the most successful team in the MLS Cup with five titles, although their last win came in 2014.

Heading into the elimination round, Galaxy have only lost one of their last six MLS games away from home.

LAFC have only lost one of their seven home fixtures in the regular season and playoffs against the Galaxy.

Eight out of nine defeats of the Black and Gold have come when they conceded the first goal.

Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy Prediction

LA Galaxy will be confident of their chances following the Nashville victory in which they displayed immense defensive resolve to keep out their menacing visitors.

However, LAFC are a different kettle of fish, especially now that they have several players with experience of playing in top level leagues.

It will be close, but we expect the Black and Gold to prevail.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 LA Galaxy

Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles FC

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

