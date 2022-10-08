Los Angeles vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Los Angeles will host Nashville SC at the Banc of California Stadium in Major League Soccer on Sunday (October 9).

Los Angeles don’t have much at stake in their last game of the regular season. They are leading the Western Conference and overall with 67 points. With qualification for the playoffs conference semifinals, LAFC will turn their focus on the elusive MLS Cup.

Nashville, meanwhile, had a better campaign last season, when they finished third in the Eastern Conference and seventh overall. This term, they played in the Western Conference, sitting fifth and are tenth overall. However, they have clinched qualification for the playoffs.

The two teams have met once, which came in Nashville. LAFC returned from Nashville with a 2-1 win and will be hopeful of another excellent outcome. The hosts will strive to hold off threats from Philadelphia Union in the race for the Supporters' Shield.

The Boys in Gold are not expected to overcome LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium due to the sparkling form of the hosts. However, they will likely use the game to fine tune their game for the playoffs, which kick off next weekend. Nashville striker Hany Mukhtar will look to add to his 23 goals as MLS top scorer.

Los Angeles vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

LAFC have been successful in their last four home games, scoring 11 goals and conceding two.

LAFC have won the Supporters' Shield and Western Conference (regular season) twice, doing so in 2019 and 2022.

LAFC have won 21 times so far this season, losing eight times and drawing four.

Nashville have won 12 times, lost ten games and drawn 11 this season.

LAFC have won three of their last five games, losing and drawing once apiece, while Nashville have won two games, drawn twice and lost once:

Form Guide: LAFC – W-W-D-L-W, L-D-D-W-W.

Los Angeles vs Nashville SC Prediction

One thing the hosts could be aiming for is to hit the 70-point mark, but they could still be shy of New England Revolution’s tally of 73 last season.

The visitors have said that avoiding a home and defeat away against the home team is possible. Los Angeles have the potential to make a difference and end the season in style.

Prediction: Los Angeles 3-1 Nashville SC

Los Angeles vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Los Angeles

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nashville SC to score - Yes

