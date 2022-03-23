Mexico vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Level on 21 points in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Mexico and USA go head-to-head at the Estadio Azteca on Friday.

The Mexicans head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts, having lost each of the last three meetings between the sides since 2019.

Mexico kept their dreams of claiming an automatic World Cup ticket alive last time out when they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last three World Cup qualifier outings, claiming two wins and one draw, while scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Mexico are currently third in the CONCACAF qualification table, level on 21 points with the USA and four above Panama just outside the automatic qualification places.

Like Mexico, the USA returned to winning ways last time out as they comfortably saw off Honduras 3-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end courtesy of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Canada.

USA head into Friday’s game without a win in any of their last three away games, losing two and claiming one draw. They will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Mexico vs USA Head-To-Head

Being the two major CONCACAF heavyweights, the USA and Mexico have forged a rivalry dating as far back as 1934. Mexico boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 36 wins from their 73 encounters.

The USA have picked up 22 wins in that time, while 15 games have ended all square.

Mexico Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

USA Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Mexico vs USA Team News

Mexico

Club Tijuana goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco and Monterrey midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro have been dropped from the Mexico squad due to injuries. They were replaced by Carlos Acevedo and Roberto Alvarado respectively.

Injured: Jonathan Orozco, Rodolfo Pizarro

Suspended: None

USA

Twenty-seven players have been called up to the USA camp, including the Premier League duo of Manchester City’s Zack Steffen and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest have both been omitted from the squad due to injuries.

Injured: Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest

Suspended: None

Mexico vs USA Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Julian Araujo, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga; Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Herrera; Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Reggie Cannon, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Giovanni Reyna; Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi

Mexico vs USA Prediction

Friday’s game sees two of the biggest nations in the CONCACAF qualifiers square off and this makes for an exciting watch. The USA have won each of the last three meetings between the sides and we predict this run will continue as they head into the game with a slightly superior squad on paper.

Prediction: Mexico 0-1 USA

