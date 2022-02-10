Miami FC vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

CF Montreal will bring their pre-season friendlies to an end when they lock horns with Miami FC at the Riccardo Silva Stadium on Friday.

The hosts suffered championship playoff heartbreak last time out when they lost to Louisville City and will look to begin their new season on a high.

Miami FC take to the pitch for the first time this year on Friday as they play host to CF Montreal in the first of their pre-season friendly fixtures.

Anthony Pulis’ men were last in action on November 11, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Louisville City FC in the championship playoffs quarter-finals.

Miami FC will now look to begin their new season on a high and improve on their eighth-placed finish in the USL Championship last season.

Meanwhile, CF Montreal’s unbeaten run came to an end last time out when they lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Union.

Prior to that, they went three games unbeaten, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.

Next up for Montreal is a trip to Estadio TSM Corona to face Santos Laguna next Wednesday in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.

Miami FC vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Miami FC Form Guide: D-L-W-W-L

CF Montreal Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Miami FC vs CF Montreal Team News

Miami FC

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. There have been several new arrivals at the club, including former Cincinnati midfielder Florian Valot.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

CF Montreal

Mason Toye remains the only injury concern for the visitors after the forward picked up a shoulder injury.

Injured: Mason Toye

Suspended: None

Miami FC vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Miami FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig, Benjamin Ofeimu, Callum Chapman-Page, Luca Antonelli; Florian Valot, Devon Williams, Joshua Pérez; Kyle Murphy, Billy Forbes, Pierre Da Silva

CF Montreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Pantemis; Joel Waterman, Karifa Yao, Keesean Ferdinand, Zorhan Bassong; Rida Zouhir, Victor Wanyama, Ahmed Hamdi; Joaquin Torres, Matko Miljevic, Sunusi Ibrahim

Miami FC vs CF Montreal Prediction

Montreal have enjoyed a decent pre-season campaign and will fancy their chances of ending it all with a win against a significantly inferior Miami FC side. While we expect the hosts to put up a valiant fight, looking at the gulf in quality and experience between the two squads, we are tipping Montreal to come away with an easy win.

Prediction: Miami FC 0-2 CF Montreal

Edited by Peter P