Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th April, 2022

Minnesota United host Chicago Fire at Allianz Field in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Minnesota have had an inconsistent start to the season and are currently 7th in the Western Conference table. Adrian Heath's side will be going into the game off the back 2-0 win against Forward Madison FC in the Open Cup and will look to take that momentum into the game against Chicago on Sunday.

Chicago are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference table, but are winless in their last four games. Ezra Hendrickson's side will be going into the game off the back of getting knocked out of the Open Cup at the hands of Union Omaha in midweek. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Minnesota on Sunday.

Both sides will look to kickstart their seasons with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last four meetings, with Chicago winning only one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in November 2020.Robin Lod and Jose Aja salvaged a point for Minnesota after Robert Beric and Mauricio Pineda had given Chicago a 2-0 lead on the night.

Minnesota currently have the fourth best defense in the league, having conceded 0.9 goals in per game so far this season.

Chicago can boast the MLS's best defense this season, having conceded 0.3 goals per game across their seven games so far.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Both sides have had similar starts to the campaign but Minnesota are currently in better form and that should come to the fore during the game.

Chase Gasper, Eric Dick and Patrick Weah will all miss the game for United. Meanwhile, Xherdan Shaqiri is a doubt for Chicago.

We predict a tight game, with United coming away with the win.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-0 Chicago Fire

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota United Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Despite having the best defense in the league, Chicago have the worst offense in the league, having only scored five goals in their seven games so far)

Tip 3 - Under two goals in the game - YES (Both teams boast impressive defensive records, while not being prolific in fron of goal)

