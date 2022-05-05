Minnesota United vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

Minnesota United will host Cincinnati at the Allianz Field in the MLS on Saturday, looking to recover from their latest setback. The Loons were beaten 2-0 by Los Angeles FC last weekend, ending their three-game winning run across competitions.

It was also just their third defeat of the league season. They sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 14 points from nine games. Cincinnati, meanwhile, are flying high after back-to-back wins over Toronto, bringing them up to sixth in the Eastern Conference table with 13 points from ten games.

The Orange and Blue will now look to make it three league wins in a row for the first time since a run of nine in 2018, although their record against Minnesota is poor.

Minnesota United vs Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota have never lost to Cincinnati in five previous meetings, winning four.

Their only ever meeting outside of the MLS was in the 2018 US Open Cup, which ended goalless but Minnesota triumphed 3-1 on penalties.

The Loons have scored 13 goals against the Ohio outfit, while conceding only twice.

Minnesota have conceded just eight goals in nine games, with only LA Galaxy and FC Dallas shipping in fewer.

Cincinnati have conceded 17 goals from ten games; only Montreal (18), Toronto (21) and Inter Miami (18) have a worse defensive record in the Western Conference.

All four of Minnesota's wins over Cincinnati have come in successionl they're now looking to make it five in a row.

Minnesota United vs Cincinnati Prediction

Minnesota's overwhelmingly good record against Cincinnati makes them favourites on paper.

However, the Ohio outfit are brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins. They remain on the cusp of a third consecutive victory for the first time in over three years. Nevertheless, it will take some effort, as Minnesota have been strong at home, losing only one of their last five league games at the Allianz Field.

It will be a tough encounter, which could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-2 Cincinnati.

Minnesota United vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

Edited by Bhargav