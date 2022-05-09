Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th May 2022

Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids will go head-to-head at the Allianz Field Stadium in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

The Rapids are yet to taste victory away from home this year and will be desperate to end their dry spell.

Minnesota failed to return to winning ways on Sunday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati on home turf.

That followed a 2-0 loss away to Los Angeles FC on May 2, which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

The Loons will now look to return to winning ways in the US Open Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Forward Madison FC on April 21.

Meanwhile, Colorado continue to struggle on the road, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at San Jose Earthquakes last time out.

They have now failed to pick up a win away from home in eight games since a 1-0 win at Houston Dynamo in October last year.

The Rapids are ninth in the Western Conference table, having picked up 12 points from ten outings.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 13 meetings between the two teams, Colorado boast a slightly superior record in this fixture.

Minnesota have picked up one fewer win than Colorado in this period, while the honours have been shared on two occasions.

Minnesota are on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Los Angeles FC and FC Cincinnati.

Colorado are winless in eight away games, losing six and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory at Houston Dynamo in October last year.

Minnesota have won all but one of their last five home games against the Rapids, with a 3-1 loss in October' 21 being the only exception.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Given Colorado's revent struggles on the road, Minnesota head into the game as the slight favorites to come away with a win. While a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue, the Loons should make use of their home advantage and pick up a win.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Colorado Rapids.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of their last seven clashes).

Edited by Bhargav