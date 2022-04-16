Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids go head-to-head at the Allianz Field Stadium on Sunday.

The Rapids head into the game on a run of three consecutive victories against the hosts and will look to keep that run going

Minnesota were handed a second consecutive defeat last Monday as they were beaten 1-0 at Austin FC. That followed a 2-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders that saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With eight points from six games, Minnesota are tenth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids failed to find their feet last time out, as they suffered a 3-1 loss to FC Dallas. The Rapids have now failed to taste victory in their last three games, picking up two points from a possible nine.

While they will look to end this poor run, they have struggled to get going away from home, failing to win their last six away outings since last October.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado head into the weekend with a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming six wins from the previous 12 meetings between the two teams.

Minnesota, meanwhile, have picked up two fewer wins in this peruod, while two games ended all square in this period..

Colorado won all three games against Minnesota in 2021, scoring eight goals and conceding three.

Minnesota are on a two-match losing streak, suffering defeats against Seattle Sounders and Austin FC.

Colorado head into the game winless in three straight games, claiming two points from the last nine available.

The Rapids have also failed to taste victory in their last six away games across competitions, losing four and picking up two draws since October’s 1-0 win at Houston Dynamo.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

With Minnesota and Colorado level on points in the West, a thrilling tie with both teams having a go at each other in search of all three points could ensue. However, the spoils could be shared on the night.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-2 Colorado Rapids.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids have scored in five of their last six games respectively).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in all but one of the last six meetings between the two teams since 2019).

Edited by Bhargav