Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Minnesota United on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against FC Dallas last week and will need to step up in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Rapids suffered a 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have a slight edge over Minnesota United and have won five out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Minnesota United have managed four victories against the Rapids and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place in July this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Colorado Rapids. Minnesota United were poor on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-W-W-L

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-D-D

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Minnesota United need to win this game

Minnesota United

Jan Gregus and Hassani Dotson are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Minnesota United will have to do without five key international players this weekend.

Injured: Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson

Suspended: Emanuel Reynoso

Unavailable: Robin Lod, Jukka Raitala, Dayne St. Clair, Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Mark-Anthony Kaye and Kellyn Acosta are away on international duty and will be unavailable for selection. Colorado Rapids have a fully-fit squad and will need to field their best team this weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mark-Anthony Kaye, Kellyn Acosta

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Wil Trapp; Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Niko Hansen, Fanendo Adi

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Auston Trusty, Keegan Rosenberry; Collen Warner, Jack Price, Cole Bassett; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Andre Shinyashiki

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have exceeded expectations this season but were surprisingly poor last weekend. The Rapids have a few absentees this week and will need to make the most of their impressive squad on Sunday.

Minnesota United have endured a slump after a strong start to their MLS campaign and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. Colorado Rapids are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-3 Colorado Rapids

