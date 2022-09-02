Minnesota United vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2022

Minnesota United will invite Dallas to Allianz Field in a crucial MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home team saw their three-game winning streak come to an end as they fell to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake last time around. They were able to retain third place in the league table and will be looking to take another step towards securing a playoff berth.

Dallas were also unable to pick up a win in their previous outing, playing out a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake last time out. They are in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, just a point behind the hosts.

Both teams will be looking to book their place in the playoffs as soon as possible and can't afford to drop points in this fixture.

Major League Soccer @MLS Going to come down to the wire in the West. Going to come down to the wire in the West. ⏳ https://t.co/5U3poSLSFb

Minnesota United vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 13 times across all competitions, with Minnesota having a narrow 6-5 lead in wins while two games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a six-game undefeated run against Dallas, picking up four wins in that period. They have kept three clean sheets in that period. The two sides last in May, with Minnesota United recording a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Minnesota United have scored at least two goals in their last four home matches in the competition. They have a solid home record and are undefeated in their last six home games.

Dallas, on the other hand, are winless in their last three away games, failing to score in two of those games and scoring just one goal in that period.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Minnesota United's last seven games while there have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Dallas' last 10 games.

Minnesota United vs Dallas Prediction

Minnesota are undefeated in their last six home games, scoring 14 in that period, so they have the upper hand here. They have also avoided a defeat against the visitors since 2020, while they have faced just one defeat at home.

The last four meetings at Saturday's venue have ended in a win for the Loons, who have three clean sheets in that period.

Minnesota United FC @MNUFC not much more to say than let's put this one behind us and go get a dub against Dallas on Saturday not much more to say than let's put this one behind us and go get a dub against Dallas on Saturday

Home advantage has been a huge factor in the meetings between the two sides and, with that in mind, Minnesota should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Dallas

Minnesota United vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jesús Ferreira to score anytime - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P