Minnesota United vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022

Minnesota United host DC United at Allianz Field in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Minnesota United are currently 5th in the Western Conference, two points off the top 3. Adrian Heath's side have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in their last four games on the trot. They will look to continue their streak with a win against DC United on Sunday.

DC United, on the other hand, are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference, having lost 10 of their 18 games so far. New manager Wayne Rooney's side, have been in poor form of late, having won only one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Minnesota on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking for a win for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Minnnesota United vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record as both sides have won two of their last five meetings against each other.

DC United came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2021.

Minnesota have the joint fourth-best defense in the Western Conference with 25 goals conceded in their 27 games so far.

DC United have the worst defense in the league, having conceded 39 goals in their 18 games so far this season.

Minnesota United vs DC United Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Minnesota will miss a host of players, with Kevin Arriaga, Niko Hansen, Tani Oluwaseyi, Hassani Dotson, Romain Metanire and Patrick Weah all unavailable due to injury. Meanwhile, Bill Hamid, Hayden Sargis, Jacob Greene and Adrien Perez are all out for DC United.

Minnesota are the better side based on form and quality and should have enough to get past DC United on Sunday.

We predicted Minnesota United will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-0 DC United

Minnesota United vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota United Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (DC United have the joint-sixth worst attack in the league, while Minnesota boast the joint-tenth best defense)

Tip 3 - Emmanuel Reynoso to score/assist (The midfielder has seven goals and three assists in 20 appearances so far this campaign)

