Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2022

Minnesota will take on Houston on Saturday.

Minnesota United will welcome Houston Dynamo to the Allianz Field in the MLS on Saturday.

The Loons have won the last four meetings between the two teams since September 2020. They will look to extend their recent dominance in this fixture.

Minnesota continued their charge for a place in the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Austin FC last Sunday.

They have now won their last two games and are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11, claiming eight wins and two draws. With 41 points from 26 games, Minnesota are currently in the Western Conference standings, one point off third-placed Dallas, albeit with two games in hand.

bakaye dibassy @bakdib ️ ️

Really good job from the whole team



Let's go Loons

Thanks to the fans you're amazing!!!

We keep going!!! WINReally good job from the whole teamLet's go LoonsThanks to the fans you're amazing!!!We keep going!!! WIN ✅️✅️Really good job from the whole team 💪💪💪Let's go Loons Thanks to the fans you're amazing!!!We keep going!!! https://t.co/6aQU70Oni3

Houston, meanwhile, ended their losing streak after holding ten-man Colorado Rapids to a 1-1 draw.

Before that, they lost four games on the bounce, scoring four goals and shipping 13. With 26 points from 26 games, Houston are 13th in the West, only above rock-bottom Sporting Kansas City on goal difference.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming seven wins from their last 17 clashes.

Houston have picked up five wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

The Loons are unbeaten in six meetings with the visitors, claiming two wins and winning their last four since a 3-0 loss in September 2020.

Minnesota United FC @MNUFC



Deeper Dive » The Loons really brought it to the 2nd-place team in the Western Conference on Saturday night in front of a loud, rowdy Allianz Field crowd.Deeper Dive » utd.mn/3pBTfqr The Loons really brought it to the 2nd-place team in the Western Conference on Saturday night in front of a loud, rowdy Allianz Field crowd.Deeper Dive » utd.mn/3pBTfqr https://t.co/RcX6ThY596

Houston head into the weekend without a win in their last five games, picking up one point from a possible 15 .

Minnesota have won their last two outings, and are unbeaten at home in seven home games across competitions.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

While Houston will look to arrest their slump, they face an uphill task against a rampant Minnesota team who have turned their home ground into a fortress in recent weeks. The Loons have enjoyed the better fortunes in this fixture and should extend their dominance against their visitors.

Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 Houston Dynamo

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals: Yes (There have been three or more goals in five of the last seven games between the two teams.)

Tip 3: First-half winners: Minnesota (The Loons have led at half-time in five of their last six meetings.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav