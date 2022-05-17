Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th May 2022

Seeking to end their three-game losing streak in the MLS, Minnesota United will welcome LA Galaxy to the Allianz Field Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will head into the game looking to get one over the Loons, having failed to win their last two meetings against them.

Minnesota suffered a third league defeat on the trot on Sunday, gettingbeaten 3-1 by Seattle Sounders.

Before that, the Loons progressed to the next round of the US Open Cup, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids on May 12. With 14 points from 11 games, Minnesota are tenth in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, LA were denied a third win on the trot last time out, as they lost 3-1 against FC Dallas on home turf.

Before that, they claimed a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on May 9 before seeing off California United Strikers 3-2 in the US Open Cup three days later. With 19 points from 11 games, LA are fourth in the conference table, four points off first-placed Los Angeles FC.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last ten meetings between the two teams, LA boast a superior record in this fixture.

Minnesota have picked up three wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared once.

The Loons are winless in all but one of their last six home games against the Galaxy, losing four and picking up one draw since 2017.

Minnesota head into Wednesday on a run of three MLS defeats, scoring one and conceding six .

LA are unbeaten in seven of their last nine outings, picking up six wins and one draw.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Minnesota have suffered a slump in recent weeks and will look to quickly get up and running once again. However, with just one win in their last six home games against LA, they'll head into the game as the underdogs. The visitors should extend their dominance and claim a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 LA Galaxy.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of their last ten meetings).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in each of the last seven meetings between the two teams).

