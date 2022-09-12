Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2022

Minnesota United will entertain Los Angeles FC at the Allianz Field in their upcoming MLS Western Conference fixture on Wednesday.

The home team failed to score for the third game in a row and, as a result, suffered their third consecutive defeat in the MLS. Dairon Asprilla scored the only goal of their away game against Portland Timbers on Saturday, as the game ended in a 1-0 win for the Timbers.

Los Angeles FC suffered their fourth defeat in five games last time around as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Dallas. In-form striker Cristian Arango gave them the lead in injury time in the first half, which was undone by Jesus Ferreira's quick-fire brace in the second half.

As the California-based team have already booked a place in the playoffs, they can afford to drop points here. Minnesota are hanging by a thread for a playoff berth and will need to snap their losing streak here.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides in the MLS. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with two wins for each side and three games ending in draws.

Los Angeles are undefeated in their last four meetings against the Loons, picking up a 2-0 win when the two sides last met in league action in May.

Minnesota are on their third three-game losing streak of the season.

LAFC have lost their last four away games in the competition, while the hosts have lost just one of their seven league games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Los Angeles FC's last five away games, while Minnesota have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four home games in the competition.

Los Angeles have struggled in their recent away games, suffering four defeats and scoring a goal apiece in these defeats.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Minnesota United have scored in their three home games against LAFC and will be looking to break their scoreless streak here. LAFC have struggled in their recent outings and, as there's not much at stake in this game, they won't be affected by a poor result.

Minnesota United should be able to make the most of their home advantage here and are expected to return to winning ways against a struggling LAFC.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Los Angeles FC

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score any time - Yes.

Edited by Peter P