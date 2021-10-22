Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Minnesota United on Saturday. Both teams have had their ups and downs this season and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this year. The hosts edged Philadelphia Union to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side managed a 3-2 victory against FC Dallas last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Minnesota United have a good record against Los Angeles FC and have won two out of five matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed one victory against Minnesota United and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-D-L

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-L-L

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Minnesota United need to win this game

Minnesota United

Jan Gregus and Hassani Dotson are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Minnesota United will need to be at their best to get the better of Los Angeles FC this weekend.

Injured: Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura this weekend. Eduard Atuesta and Carlos Vela have also picked up knocks and might be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura

Doubtful: Tristan Blackmon, Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo, Bryce Duke, Raheem Edwards; Brian Rodriguez, Cristian Arango

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The away side managed to end its winless streak this week and will want to build momentum over the weekend.

Minnesota United also have several issues to address at the moment and will need to step up this weekend. Los Angeles FC have improved this month and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Los Angeles FC

