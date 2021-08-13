Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on Minnesota United this weekend. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have excelled this season. The home side eased past Houston Dynamo last week and will want to win this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have also turned their fortunes around. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have an excellent record against Minnesota United and have won five out of seven matches played between the two teams. Minnesota United have never defeated Los Angeles Galaxy in an official game and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. Minnesota United have improved in recent years and will want to prove their mettle in this game.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-D-W-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-L-D

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Michael Boxall is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Franco Fragapane is also injured and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Franco Fragapane

Doubtful: Michael Boxall

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Ethan Zubak is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Javier Hernandez and Victor Vazquez have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Ethan Zubak

Doubtful: Javier Hernandez, Victor Vazquez

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Derrick Williams, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Kevin Cabral

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force in the MLS this season and will want to step up in this match. The lies of Sebastian Lletget and Samuel Grandsir can pack a punch on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Minnesota United have been fairly impressive this season and will have to take it up a notch on Saturday. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

