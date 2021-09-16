Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on Minnesota United on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy are in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive so far. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo this week and will need to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are currently in eighth place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Sporting Kansas City and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a brilliant record against Minnesota United and have won six out of eight matches played between the two teams. Minnesota United have never defeated Los Angeles Galaxy in an official fixture and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous match between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. Minnesota United failed to convert their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-D-D

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-L-W

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Minnesota United need to win this game

Minnesota United

Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, and Juan Agudelo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Chase Gasper and Osvaldo Alonso are suspended and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Juan Agudelo

Suspended: Chase Gasper, Osvaldo Alonso

Unavailable: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Ethan Zubak has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Javier Hernandez scored on his return to the team this week and is set to lead the line against Minnesota United.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall; Wil Trapp, Jacori Hayes; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Hassani Dotson; Adrien Hunou

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Kevin Cabral, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force in the MLS this season and will want to step up in this match. The likes of Sebastian Lletget and Javier Hernandez can pack a punch on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Minnesota United have failed to win five of their last six matches and were stunned by Sporting Kansas City in their previous match. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

