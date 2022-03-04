Minnesota United vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Minnesota United will host Nashville SC at Allianz Field on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference matchup.

Minnesota United hit the road last weekend to take on Philadelphia Union as they kickstarted their 2022 MLS season. Robin Lod fired the Loons ahead in the 23rd minute of the game but Philadelphia Union managed to pull one back just 12 minutes later.

Both teams shared the spoils on the opening weekend of the new season, but Minnesota United will be disappointed to have not returned with all three points. Adrian Heath's men had six shots on target but their finishing let them down.

That's one area they will want to do better at as they prepare for their first home league game of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC got off to a winning start on opening day in what was a tense encounter. They were up against the Seattle Sounders and Anibal Godoy scored the only goal of the game in the 80th minute to secure all three points for his side.

Nashville finished third in the MLS Eastern Conference table last season. They had the joint-best defensive record in the league last term. Gary Smith's men will be looking to kick on with that trend this season and will be hoping for back-to-back wins as they travel to take on the Loons.

Nashville have been reassigned to the Western Conference after being part of the Eastern Conference for two seasons.

Minnesota United vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and Nashville have locked horns just once in the past. It was in October 2020 and the game ended 0-0.

Minnesota United form guide (including friendlies): W-L-D-D-D

Nashville SC form guide (including friendlies): W-L-W

Minnesota United vs Nashville SC Team News

Minnesota United

Will Trapp and Romain Metanire were sidelined for last week's game with injuries. They could return to the squad for this one. Chase Gasper sustained a concussion in pre-season against Portland Timbers. He, along with Jacori Hayes and Abu Danladi, are doubts for this weekend.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Will Trapp, Romain Metanaire, Chase Gasper, Jacori Hayes, Abu Danladi

Suspensions: None

Nashville SC

Nashville SC have no injury concerns right now and could go with the same starting lineup that they used against the Seattle Sounders.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller (GK); Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Oniel Fisher; Kervin Arriaga, Hassani Dotson; Franco Fragapane, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Luis Amarilla

Nashville Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Joe Willis (GK); Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, David Romney; Dax McCarty; Anibal Godoy, Sean Davis, Randall Leal; Hany Mukhtar, CJ Sapong

Minnesota United vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC are very formidable in defence. Minnesota United created several chances in their season opener and will need to improve their finishing. But given how most of Nashville's games went last season, we won't be surprised if this is a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 Nashville SC

Edited by Shambhu Ajith