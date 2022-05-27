Minnesota United vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th May 2022

Fresh off crashing out of the US Open Cup, Minnesota United will welcome New York City FC to the Allianz Field Stadium on Sunday.

The Pigeons, meanwhile, head into the game unbeaten in their last ten outings across competitions and will look to keep that run rolling.

Minnesota were sent packing from the US Open Cup on Thursday, falling to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Union Omaha SC.

They will now return to the MLS, where they ended their four-game winless run on Monday with a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas. With 18 points from 13 games, Minnesota are eighth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile, New York claimed a 1-0 win over New England Revolution last time out to reach the US Open Cup quarterfinals.

That performance was in line with their stellar run in the MLS, where they are unbeaten in their last seven outings, picking up six wins and a draw. With 23 points from 12 games, New York are second in the Eastern Conference standings, one point off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Minnesota United vs New York City FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last four meetings between the two teams, Minnesota boast a superior record in this fixture.

New York have picked up one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Minnesota are unbeaten in three games against the visitors, stretching back to a 3-1 loss in June 2017.

New York head into the weekend unbeaten in their last ten games across competitions, picking up eight wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss to Seattle Sounders in April.

However, nine of those ten games have come on home turf, with the Pigeons picking up one win from their four away games in the MLS so far.

Minnesota United vs New York City FC Prediction

New York have enjoyed a solid start to the season and could rise to the top of the Eastern Conference table with all three points on Sunday.

They face an out-of-sorts Minnesota team that have managed just two wins in their last seven outings since the start of May. The visitors should maintain their fine run of results and come out victorious in this one.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-3 New York City FC.

Minnesota United vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (New York have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of their last four encounters).

Edited by Bhargav