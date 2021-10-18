Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Philadelphia Union take on Minnesota United on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The home side edged Austin FC to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union are in third place in the Eastern Conference league table and have been impressive this year. The Union were held to a 2-2 draw by CF Montreal in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have an excellent record against Minnesota United and have won three out of five matches played between the two teams. Minnesota United have never defeated Philadelphia Union in an official fixture and will want to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-2 victory for Philadelphia Union. Minnesota United were not at their best on the day and will need to prove a point this week.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: ﻿W-L-D-L-W

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-D-W

Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Minnesota United need to win this game

Minnesota United

Jan Gregus and Hassani Dotson are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Minnesota United will need to be at their best to get the better of Philadelphia Union this week.

Injured: Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union have a point to prove

Philadelphia Union

Ilsinho and Cory Burke are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match this weekend. Philadelphia Union are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Ilsinho, Cory Burke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Paxton Aaronson; Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko

Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been impressive in the MLS this year and will be bolstered by the return of several key players this week. The Union are inches away from a top-seven finish and will be intent on a victory in this match.

Minnesota United have experienced a slump after a strong start to their campaign and will need to step up in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-3 Philadelphia Union

