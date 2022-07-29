Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Minnesota United in an important clash at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Timbers edged San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The home side defeated Houston Dynamo by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have an impressive record against Portland Timbers and have won seven of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' three victories.

Minnesota United have a flawless record against Portland Timbers at home and have won all the four meetings between the two teams at the Allianz Field.

After collecting only 18 points from their first 16 matches, Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last six matches in the MLS and have won five of these games.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home and will need to make the most of their impressive run this weekend.

After scoring eight of their first 16 goals from set-plays, Minnesota United have scored 14 of their last 15 goals from open play.

Diego Chara is set to make his 350th appearance for Portland Timbers this weekend - only the seventh player in the history of the competition to achieve the feat for a single team.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Minnesota United have pulled off a stunning comeback in their MLS campaign and will be intent on maintaining their impressive run. The Loons have a good squad and have troubled their opponents on several occasions in the past.

Portland Timbers can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Allianz Field. Minnesota United are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Portland Timbers

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Amarilla to score - Yes

